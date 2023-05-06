Thousands have gathered to witness the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla who will be crowned queen in a historic day. Follow DW for the latest and a livestream of the festivities taking place in the UK.

King Charles III crowned at Westminster Abbey

Foreign leaders, dignitaries and other royal families are attending

Thousands have lined the route to witness the coronation procession

It's Britain's first coronation in nearly 70 years and the first of a king since 1937

Anti-monarchy group says six leaders have been arrested by police

Charles III crowned King

Charles III has taken his oath and been crowned King in a ceremony witnessed by over two thousand guests and dignitaries in Westminster Abbey and millions more around the world.

Gun salutes sounded across the UK as St Edward's Crown was placed on the King's head by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Next in line to the throne, Prince William swore allegiance before kissing his father on the cheek.

His wife Camilla has been crowned Queen.

Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

World leaders among those witnessing coronation

Both former and current world leaders are among those who have gathered to witness the coronation of King Charles.

US first lady Jill Biden attended in the absence of President Joe Biden, while French President Emmanuel Macron was seen arriving with his wife Brigitte.

Other heads of state on the guest list included Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau.

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was among the over 2000 guests who included members of other royal households.

A host of former British prime ministers were also seen filing into Westminster Abbey including, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Tony Blair and John Major.

Royal couple arrives at Westminster Abbey

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have arrived at Westminster Abbey, having traveled the route along which thousands of people have gathered to witness the coronation procession.

Guests and dignitaries from all over the world are seated and ready to witness their coronation at the Abbey, were crownings have taking place for nearly a thousand years.

The service is being conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

For the crowning the Dean of Westminster will deliver St Edward’s Crown to the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will offer a blessing before King Charles is crowned. The Archbishop will lead the congregation of Westminster Abbey in saying, "God save The King."

Both Princes William and Harry are there for the event.

Royal carriage departs Buckingham Palace

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla have set off from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn royal carriage for the coronation ceremony.

Members of the British Armed Forces and thousands of people have lined the route of the coronation procession.

Various regiments and detachments of the three branches of the armed forces numbering 4,000 personnel are involved in the ceremony.

Members of the Household Cavalry are leading the procession to the Abbey.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have departed Clarence House in London and are making their way to Buckingham Palace where they will be preparing themselves for the procession to Westminster Abbey.

At 09.20 UTC the king and queen consort’s procession is expected to travel to the Abbey where the coronation is due to take place.

Anti-monarchy leader arrested, protest group says

A group campaigning to have the monarchy replaced said that protest organizers have been arrested by police.

"Organisers of the #NotMyKing protest have been arrested — police won't say for what," the group claimed in a Twitter post.

Anti-monarchy protesters want the monarchy replaced with an elected head of state and have been gathering at London's Trafalgar Square, although some have been seen brandishing yellow banners among the crowds lining The Mall.

"They've arrested six of our organisers and seized hundreds of placards, they won't tell us why they've arrested them or where they're being held," a Republic activist told AFP in London's Trafalgar Square.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith was one of those arrested before the group had a chance to wave placards declaring: "Not My King."

London's Metropolitan police confirmed that four people have been arrested. "They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance," police said in a tweet.

Police said further arrests were made with those held "possessing articles to cause criminal damage."

DW's Birgit Maass said the organisers of the anti-monarchy protest had sent her a photo and said that two of their group have been arrested.

"They say their protest #NotMyKing was going to be peaceful and had been agreed with the police, and that they feel deprived of their democratic right," Maass said in a tweet.

Doors of Westminster Abbey opened

The doors of Westminster Abbey have been opened so that guests and foreign dignitaries can take their seats ahead of the coronation ceremony.

More than 2,000 people are expected inside the Abbey with representation from 203 countries and over 100 heads of state having accepted invitations to attend proceedings, among them Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

US first lady Jill Biden will be attending in the absence of US President Joe Biden.

King Charles along with the Queen consort will be making their way in procession from Buckingham palace to Westminster Abbey where they will be crowned at 10:00 UTC.

The coronation procession will be taking place along a 1.3 mile (2.09 kilometer) route.

Large crowds expected, thousands of police deployed

In London, large crowds of royal fans have been building up during the week, gathering along The Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

It's an indication that the royals still occupy a central role in British culture and history.

Many who have been camping out to witness the coronation have flown in from abroad, highlighting the royal family's standing as Britain's leading global brand, despite a number of scandals over the years.

More than 11,000 police have been deployed in the capital, ready to respond to any attempted disruptions.

Thousands of personnel from the British Armed Forces are making their way to positions be part of proceedings, with troops seen arriving and moving on from London's Waterloo station.

They have been conducting overnight rehearsals on the streets of London in the days leading up to the coronation.

Controversy over royal jewels

In the runup to Saturday's events, controversy has broken out over the royal diamonds and other jewels that are expected to be on display.

Camilla, Queen Consort, will not wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond at the coronation of King Charles. Does this mean the UK may be close to relinquishing its rights over the celebrated diamond?

Days before the coronation of King Charles III, some South Africans called on the United Kingdom to return diamonds set in the crown jewels.

The world's largest clear-cut diamond was unearthed in 1905 and donated by the colonial government in South Africa to King Edward VII for his 66th birthday. It was cut up into several pieces, the largest of which is in the scepter the king will hold at Saturday's coronation.

What to expect on coronation day

The ceremonies and celebrations for King Charles III's coronation have been planned down to every last detail.

Viewing areas along the parade route will open in the early morning, although some already staked out their spots overnight.

The coronation itself will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST (10:00 UTC), including customs ranging back over 1,000 years — but with some modern twists.

Following the ceremonies, the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will process back to Buckingham Palace in a golden coach. Other royals will join the parade along with 4,000 members of the British armed forces.

For more on what to expect today — and what they're having for lunch — read our article here.

