Chennai, May 8: In a bid to control rising COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government today announced complete lockdown across the state from 4 am of May 10 to 4 am of May 24. Announcing complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu, newly sworn-in Chief Minister MK Stalin said all shops and institution will open for public for two days, May 8 and 9, between 6 am and 9 pm. Stalin announced complete lockdown from May 10 a day after taking oath as Chief Minister. Tamil Nadu to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Free of Cost for Those Above 18 Years.

Chief Minister Stalin said the lockdown was being enforced in Tamil Nadu due to "unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts. Here's a list of services that will remain open or shut during the lockdown period. MK Stalin Announces Rs 4000 COVID-19 Relief for Over 2 Crore Families, Tamil Nadu Govt to Bear Treatment Cost of Coronavirus Patients; 5 Big Decisions Taken by CM on Day 1.

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: What Will Remain Open

Standalone grocery, vegetable, chicken, meat and fish stalls till noon

E-commerce activities for supply of food, groceries, vegetables, meat and fish till noon

All medical stores and hospitals

Takeaway services at hotels, restaurants and mess and teashops

Travel for marriages, deaths/job interviews and hospitals will be allowed with valid documents

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: What Will Remain Shut

All schools, colleges, universities coaching centres and other educational institutes

Supermarkets, shopping complexes and malls

Hotels, restaurants (for dine-in) and lodges

Beauty parlors, salons and spas

TASMAC liquor shops

Cinema theatres, gyms, yoga training institutes, recreation clubs, all bars, auditoriums, entertainment/amusement parks/meeting halls

Retail outlets in Koyambedu wholesale market

All private offices, institutions, IT, ITES

Beaches, parks, zoological parks, archaeology sites and museums

Swimming pools and sports training academies

Places of worship

In addition, several other services will not be allowed during the lockdown. Inter and intra-district public and private transport will not permitted. Rental taxis and autorickshaws won't ply. International air travel will continue to be prohibited. All cultural, political and religious gatherings will remain banned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2021 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).