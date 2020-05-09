Coronavirus Tally in India Nears 60,000-Mark, 3,320 COVID-19 Cases, 95 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 9: India confirmed 3,320 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bring the total number to 59,662 on Saturday. With 95 people losing their lives to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, India saw its pandemic toll rise to 1,981. According to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 39,834 active COVID-19 cases, while 17,846 people have recovered so far. One patient had migrated to another country. Coronavirus Live Tracker For India.

The number of recoveries saw an increase of 1,325 in the past 24 hours. as India undergoes the third-phase of the nation-wide lockdown as the shutdown period touched Day 45. As per new data, Andaman-Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Manipur remain corona-free while the number in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 1,887, out of which 842 have been discharged from the hospital, and reached 41 have died. India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 29.36%, No Positive Cases in 216 Districts: Health Ministry.

As of Friday morning, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam has increased to 59, out of which 34 have been discharged from hospitals. So far, only one has succumbed to the disease. In West Bengal the figure has reached 1,678, 364 have been discharged and 160 have died so far. The number of positive cases in Bihar has reached 571, of which 297 have been discharged. Five have died so far.

In Chandigarh, the virus-count has reached 150 out of which 21 were discharged and one has died. In Chhattisgarh, the total tally has reached 59, of which 38 have been discharged. Whereas, in Dadra and Nagar Haveli only one COVID-19 case has been reported so far. Maharashtra continues to top the tally with 19,063 cases and 731 fatalities, while 3,470 people were cured in the state. It is followed by Gujarat with 7,402 cases and 449 deaths and 1,872 recovered.

Statewide Numbers of Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1887 842 41 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 59 34 1 5 Bihar 571 297 5 6 Chandigarh 150 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 59 38 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 6318 2020 68 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 7402 1872 449 12 Haryana 647 279 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 50 38 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 823 364 9 15 Jharkhand 132 52 3 16 Karnataka 753 376 30 17 Kerala 503 484 4 18 Ladakh 42 17 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3341 1349 200 20 Maharashtra 19063 3470 731 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 12 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 0 0 24 Odisha 271 63 2 25 Puducherry 9 6 0 26 Punjab 1731 152 29 27 Rajasthan 3579 1916 101 28 Tamil Nadu 6009 1605 40 29 Telengana 1133 700 29 30 Tripura 118 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 63 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3214 1387 66 33 West Bengal 1678 364 160 Total number of confirmed cases in India 59662* 17847 1981

The Health Ministry on Friday said that "we have to learn to live with the virus" and that "it is a difficult battle, we need everyone's cooperation". Addressing media persons, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, said, "We have to learn to live with the virus. We need to introduce certain behavioural changes to implement these (social distancing) practices."