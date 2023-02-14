Mumbai, February 14: The country's first Buddhist Dhamma padayatra, carrying an urn containing the ashes of Lord Gautam Buddha, brought by 110 monks from Thailand -- will conclude in Mumbai on Wednesday after traversing 570 km from Parbhani, an official said here on Tuesday. The marchers will bring the urn from Thailand in a ceremonial manner, and it will be displayed for a large number of Buddhists to take a 'darshan' here on Wednesday.

The foot march -- organised by the Maharashtra Congress SC Division President Siddharth Hattiambire, and actor and Dhammadoot Gagan Malik -- will terminate at the famed Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in the presence of lakhs of Buddhist devotees from all over Maharashtra and other places. Bodhi Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know History and All About the Day When Gautama Buddha Attained Enlightenment.

The marchers, who included 110 monks from Thailand representing the International Buddhist Bhikhu Sangha, have brought the ashes of Tathagata Gautama Buddha from Parbhani in the metal urn and will place it at Chaityabhoomi. 'Gautam Buddha Was Born in Lumbini': Nepal Rejects Jaishankar's Mention of The Spiritual Figure as an Indian.

The march travelled from Parbhani via Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, Thane and after a halt in Thane, the procession will reach Dadar at the memorial of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar here.

En-route, the marchers -- praying for peace and harmony in the country -- were accorded a rousing reception with showering of flowers in different places, and lakhs of Buddhists are expected to arrive for the 'darshan' on Wednesday.

Chaityabhoomi is the place where Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution, was cremated following his demise on December 6, 1956, in Delhi, at the age of 65.

