Bodhi Day is an annual observance that is observed on December 8. The day is a Buddhist holiday that commemorates the day that Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. The word enlightenment is also known as bodhi in Sanskrit and Pali. According to tradition, Siddhartha had forsaken years of extreme ascetic practices and resolved to sit under a peepal tree, also known as a Bodhi tree. He meditated there until he found the root of suffering and how to liberate oneself from it. As we celebrate Bodhi Day 2022, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. When Is Buddha Purnima 2022? Know the Date, Traditions, Tithi and Significance of Vesak Day, Celebrating Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

Bodhi Day History

Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, was born in Lumbini (now in Nepal) to a Kshatriya family in 563 BC. His father, Suddhodhana, was the king of the Shakya clan. Siddhartha enjoyed a lavish childhood. As per history, Siddhartha once went on a tour of his kingdom and saw people suffering from poverty which impacted him. At the age of 29, he left his family and kingdom in search of solutions to these miseries. For six years, he travelled and meditated, and then finally, in Bodhgaya, he attained enlightenment. From Bhutan to India, 5 Most Popular Giant Statues of Lord Buddha From Around the World.

Bodhgaya, a village in Bihar, is visited on special occasions like Bodhi Day, Buddha Purnima, and more by devotees and tourists from across the globe. The village is also home to the popular Bodhi tree under which Buddha meditated. While some beliefs say that Siddhartha made a great vow to Nirvana and Earth to find the root of suffering or die trying, other traditions say that he entered a deeper state of meditation, confronting the nature of the self.

Significance of Bodhi Day

Bodhi Day is celebrated around the globe, especially by people belonging to the Buddhist community. The day is observed in many mainstream Mahayana traditions, including the traditional Zen and Pure Land schools of China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines. The traditions vary amongst Buddhist sects, but the aim is to commemorate the Buddha's achievement of Nirvana and what this means for Buddhism today.

This day is a great opportunity to remember the teachings of Gautam Buddha and instil them in our lives. On Bodhi Day, people usually decorate a fig tree to make it resemble the Bodhi tree under which Gautama Buddha meditated. People also prepare rice and milk dishes along with special cookies to mark the celebration. They also study the Dharma, chant Buddhist texts (sutras), or perform kind acts toward other beings.

