New Delhi, March 1: Cooking gas LPG price on Monday was hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder. This is the fourth increase in rates on the back of spiraling international rates as demand recovered. This comes just three days after when the prices were hiked by Rs 25. With the latest hike in LPG cooking gas prices, the cost of a 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder has surged to Rs 819 in Delhi. The new price hike has been implemented from Monday, March 1.

Prices have been on the rise since December and rates have cumulatively gone up by Rs 150 per cylinder. Earlier, the prices were increased on February 4, February 14 and February 25. In the last month, the cooking gas prices increased on February 4 by Rs 25 (Rs 719) and February 14 by Rs 50 (Rs 769) and then again on February 25 by Rs 25 taking the cost to Rs 794 a cylinder.

LPG is available only at one rate, market price, across India. The government, however, gives a small subsidy to select customers. However, this subsidy has been eliminated in metros and major cities through successive price increases over the past couple of years. So, in places like Delhi, there is no subsidy paid to customers and all LPG users pay a market price of Rs 794.

