New Delhi, February 14: The price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinders have been increased in Delhi on Sunday, which comes into effect from tomorrow. The price of LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs 50. It will now cost Rs 769 per 14.2 Kg to the households in the national capital starting from 12 AM tomorrow, i.e Monday. LPG Cylinder Price to Be Changed Daily or Weekly by Oil Marketing Companies? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

A 14.2 Kg gas cylinder costs Rs 719 in Delhi currently.This marks the third consecutive increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders in the national capital since December last year. It was increased on December 1 and December 16 of last year, both times by Rs 50. Fuel Prices in Bhopal Hiked For 3rd Consecutive Day: Petrol Retailed at Rs 96.69/Litre, Diesel Sold at Rs 87.20/Litre A Day After Premium Petrol Breached Rs 100-Mark.

Update by ANI:

Price of LPG gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to be at Rs 769 per cylinder in Delhi from 12 am tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

In India the state run oil companies are tasked with determining the price of LPG gas cylinder which is revised on a monthly basis. It is highly affected by the international fuels rates. The cost of the liquefied petroleum gas can fluctuate -increase or decrease- depending upon the changes in US Dollar-Indian Rupee exchange rate.

