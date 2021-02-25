New Delhi, February 25: The price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinders have been increased in Delhi once again on Thursday. The price of LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs 25. It will now cost Rs 794 per 14.2 Kg to the households in the national capital starting from today. LPG Cylinder Price Hiked in Delhi by Rs 50; Know How Much You Will Have to Pay for Gas Cylinders from Tomorrow in the National Capital.

A 14.2 Kg gas cylinder costed Rs 769 in Delhi earlier.This marks the third consecutive increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders in the national capital in the month of February itself. It was increased on February 4 by Rs 25 (costed: Rs 719) and February 14 by Rs 50 (costed: Rs 769). LPG Cylinder Price to Be Changed Daily or Weekly by Oil Marketing Companies? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

In India the state run oil companies are tasked with determining the price of LPG gas cylinder which is revised on a monthly basis. It is highly affected by the international fuels rates. The cost of the liquefied petroleum gas can fluctuate -increase or decrease- depending upon the changes in US Dollar-Indian Rupee exchange rate.

