Lucknow, August 2: A video of a girl thrashing a cab driver at a zebra crossing in Lucknow's Awadh has gone viral on various platforms of social media. The video was first shared by a handle named "Megh Updates". However, Twitter was divide over the incident. Some condemned the girl's action, while others supported her by saying that she acted in self-defence as the driver was overspeeding and even jumped the red signal. Meanwhile, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal demanded action against the girl. MP Shocker: Woman Forced to Drink Acid By Her Husband in Gwalior; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Seeks Strict Action Against Accused.

Maliwal, in a tweet, said, "From a CCTV footage, it seems that the girl is thrashing a poor taxi driver as he didn't stop his car. This is very shameful. Who has given her the right to beat up someone? The UP Police should investigate the matter and should take action against the girl for taking law in her hands." Woman Posts Obscene Video With Minor Son To Go Viral on Social Media, DCW Sends Notice to Delhi Police To Register FIR.

Tweet By Swati Maliwal:

CCTV से ऐसा लग रहा है कि ये लड़की इस गरीब टैक्सी चालक को इतनी बुरी तरह से पीट रही है क्यूंकि उसने गाड़ी नहीं रोकी! ये बेहद शर्मनाक है. किसने अधिकार दिया इस लड़की को मारपीट करने का? इस मामले में @Uppolice जांच करे और कानून को हाथ में लेने के अपराध में महिला पर कड़ी कार्यवाही हो. pic.twitter.com/IrVUKkeINC — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 2, 2021

According to reports, the girl has been identified as Priyadarshini Yadav. However, the exact date of the incident is not known. While sharing one of the videos, Megh Updates tweeted, "Viral Video: A girl continuously beating a man (driver of the car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP. "Arrest Lucknow Girl" also started trending on Twitter after the video went viral.

Tweets By Twitter Handle "Megh Updates":

Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason pic.twitter.com/mMH7BE0wu1 — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) July 31, 2021

Even the Person who came to Save the Cab Driver was Assaulted in these undated Viral Videos. She can be heard saying the Car Hit her pic.twitter.com/CXuUoBaLUj — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) July 31, 2021

A traffic policeman intervened in the matter, but the woman kept thrashing the cab driver. She alleged that she was hit by his car. In the video, the drive could be heard saying that, "please call woman's" police. In one of the videos, it could be seen that the man who came to support the drive was also assaulted by the girl. A long traffic jam was reported in the area due to the incident.

