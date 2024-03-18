Lucknow, March 18: A speeding car in Lucknow ran over a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, killing her on the spot. The incident took place on Sunday in the state capital’s Aliganj area. This is the second such hit-and-run case in the city in a week. Last Sunday, two people were run over by a speeding car in Mahanagar.

The Aliganj police, in its statement, said that they had registered a case under IPC sections 279 (negligently riding a vehicle) and 304A (causing death by negligence) against the car driver. The child’s father, Abhishek Rajvanshi, in his written complaint to the police, said that he was originally from Sitapur and lived in a shanty in DS colony on Sitapur road. Lucknow Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Hits Bicycle and Scooter, Police React After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

“On Sunday, my daughter Radhika a.k.a Kashish was playing outside when a person living in the colony crushed my daughter under his speeding car and fled from the scene,” he said. “We took our daughter to the KGMU trauma centre where she was declared dead by the doctor,” the child’s father told the police. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 11 Injured as Anti-Demo Vehicle in CM's Convoy Collides with Parked Vehicles in Lucknow.

DCP North Abijith R. Shankar said, “The accused has been identified as Kunal Singh, a resident of the same colony. He has been nabbed by police and is being interrogated. The four-wheeler had also been seized.”

