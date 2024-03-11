In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, two individuals lost their lives as a car struck a young man riding a bicycle and another on a scooter on March 10. A video going viral on social media shows a car crushing a young man riding a bicycle and another on a scooter before fleeing the scene. Reportedly, the victims immediately succumbed to their injuries following the collision. The incident occurred in the metropolitan police station area of Uttar Pradesh. Following the viral spread of the video, police are actively engaged in locating the driver responsible for the fatal collision. Gorakhpur Hit-and-Run Case: Two Killed, One Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Them in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Hit and Run Case

#Lucknow: 2 killed in horrific road #accident CCTV of road accident surfaced Car crushed a young man riding a bicycle and a scooter Both the youth died tragically on the spot Police busy searching for the car driver The matter of metropolitan police station area. #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/ho2JKbUPEh — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 11, 2024

Police Responds

थाना महानगर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) March 11, 2024

