Ludhiana, October 24: A married was allegedly raped by a neighbour twice in Punjab’s Ludhiana district over the past one month. The accused has been identified as Dhiraj. He is a resident of New Puneet Nagar in Ludhiana. The accused is a friend of the rape survivor’s brother-in-law and used to visit her home. A complaint has been registered in the matter. Ludhiana Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Friend; Accused Absconding.

The complainant alleged that in the past, also Dhiraj proposed to her for friendship and having a physical relationship. She refused his proposals. According to a report published in The Tribune, on October 2, the accused visited the woman’s house when she was alone. He reportedly brought a bottle of cold drink and allegedly forced the woman to drink it.

The rape survivor alleged that after drinking the cold drink, she became unconscious. The accused then allegedly raped the woman. As the woman came to sense, she was lying naked on the bed. The accused also recorded her objectionable video and threatened to leak the video online if she revealed it to anybody. Punjab Shocker: Girl Allegedly Gangraped in Ludhiana, 2 Accused Arrested.

The woman in the complaint said that on October 20, the accused stopped her on the way to the market and forcibly took her to an isolated place, where he raped her again and made her objectionable video again. He also threatened to kill her husband if she told about the incident to anybody. On the basis of the complaint, the police have registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Dhiraj. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

