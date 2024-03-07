A group of seven Indians, including five from Punjab and two from Haryana, stuck on the Russia-Ukraine border, released a video pleading for the government's help to return home. Identified as Gagandeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Narain Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Harsh Kumar, and Abhishek Kumar, they claimed to have been forced to join the Russian Army as "helpers" after arriving in Russia on tourist visas. Allegations of being detained by the police for lacking necessary documentation and coerced into military service under threat of imprisonment have emerged, escalating concerns over their safety and well-being. Hyderabad Man Drafted into Joining Russian Army Killed in War with Ukraine, Says Indian Embassy.

Seven Indians Drafted Into Joining Russian Military

A group of Indian citizens made the mistake of visiting Russia, tricked into going to Belarus, arrested, sent to military training grounds for 15 days, now on way to Ukraine. Here with a public appeal to save them. pic.twitter.com/NAQsSw9U5H — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) March 6, 2024

A group of 7 individuals from #Punjab and #Haryana, who are Indian citizens, have shared a video alleging that they are being forced to participate in combat on behalf of #Russia in #Ukraine. They said they went to Russia in December 2023 to ring in the New Year#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/0YBz19uERS — Saniya Meer (@Denver78666) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)