Bhopal, July 16: In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives and several sustained injuries after falling into a well in Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night. The rescue operations are underway at the site. So far 19 people have been rescued from the well and the injured people have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed the guardian minister Vishwas Sarang to reach the incident spot. Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead, Several Injured After Falling into Well in Vidisha; Rescue Operation Underway.

Sarang told news agency ANI that the land in the area is prone to subsidence and such incidents occur repeatedly. He reportedly said, "Land here is prone to subsidence, it's happening again and again. It'll be difficult to say the exact toll until the operation concludes" The minister also told that during the rescue operation 19 people have been saved so far. Madhya Pradesh Hooch Tragedy: 10, Dead, 7 Hospitalised After Consuming Poisonous Liquor Morena District; Investigation Ordered.

Latest Visuals From Vidisha:

MP: 4 bodies recovered from the spot so far in Ganjbasoda area of Vidisha. CM SS Chouhan announces an ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakhs each for the next of the kin of the deceased & compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The injured will also be provided free medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/PgBs2hzFJB — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 Lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. He took twitter and wrote,"Have received information that two people have lost their lives in the Ganjbasoda area. Their bodies have been recovered. I pay homage to those who lost their lives in the accident and pray to God to give peace to the departed souls. Rescue work is still on, I am continuously monitoring the situation."

Read Tweet By CM Shivraj SIngh Chouhan Here:

गंजबासौदा में हुई दुर्घटना में अब तक दो लोगों के निधन की दुःखद सूचना मिली है, उनके शव निकाले जा चुके हैं। मैं उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि वे दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति दें। बचावकार्य अभी जारी है, मैं लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर रहा हूँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

The incident occurred late night on Thursday and the rescue operations are still underway. Teams of NDRF, SDRF police and administration are undertaking the rescue operation at Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha. District collector and senior police officials were also at the spot. SSP Vidisha Vinayak Verma told that injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

