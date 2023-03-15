Bhopal, March 15: A seven-year-old boy, who had fallen into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, has died. Madhya Pradesh: NDRF Teams Rescue Lokesh, 7-Year-Old Boy From 60-Feet Borewell After 48 Hours (See Pics).

The boy identified as Lokesh Ahirwar fell into the 45-feet deep borewell on Tuesday while he was playing at farm. Since then, district administration along with state disaster team were making efforts to rescue him.

Ahirwar was rescued after 24 hours through a 50 feet parallel pit which was dug to pull him out. Ahirwar, who was unconscious when rescued, was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

