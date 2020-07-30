Bhopal, July 30: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday ordered that all government and private schools in the state will remain closed till August 31. The decision has been taken in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged Private schools not to charge students other than tuition fees due to COVID-19 crisis. "Education department to ensure that if parents are not able to pay the fees, their ward's name is not removed from the school under any circumstances", Chouhan was quoted by ANI.

The total number of cases in the state mounted to 30,134, health officials said. On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike of 917 new coronavirus cases. Of the 917 new cases, 199 of them were reported from Bhopal. The death toll in the state mounted to 844. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says He Is Completely Healthy, After Getting Admitted at COVID-19 Hospital in Bhopal.

Here's the tweet:

Private schools not to charge students other than tuition fees due to #COVID19 crisis. Education department to ensure that if parents are not able to pay the fees, their ward's name is not removed from the school under any circumstances: Shivraj Singh Chauhan, CM, #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/SfRGs8j0ar — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Madhya Pradesh government orders all government and private schools in the state to remain closed till 31 August. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/eDBe8A0nkp — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

In Madhya Pradesh, Indore is the worst-hit district in the state, with 7,132 and 308 deaths followed by Bhopal with 5,872 COVID-19 patients so far, including 164 deaths. Reports inform that no new coronavirus case was reported from eight districts since Tuesday evening even though all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).