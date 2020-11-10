New Delhi/Bhopal, Nov 10: The bypoll trends in Madhya Pradesh have dashed the hopes for former Chief Minister Kamal Nath since the BJP was leading on 19 seats till 12 .30 pm and Congress leading on just 8 and the BSP on 1 seat.

The Congress had hoped to win at least 20 seats in the bypolls but the trends indicate otherwise.

The Congress had campaigned vigorously in the bypolls in a bid to return to power in the state. The party had to win at least 22 seats to remain in the numbers game but it had not crossed the double-digit figure if counting trends are an indication.

The Kamal Nath government had fell after the revolt by Jyotiraditya Scindia with whom 25 MLAs left in March. Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020: If Digvijaya Singh Questions EVMs, It Means BJP is Winning, Says Narottam Mishra.

The Congress needed to win all 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh to regain a majority in the Assembly.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP needs only nine seats to reach the magic figure of 116.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BJP has 107 MLAs, Congress 88, BSP 2, SP 1, and Independents 4.

