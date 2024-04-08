Sagar, April 8: Three persons were killed and 11 others injured when a truck and an auto-rickshaw collided in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Monday, police said. The accident took place on the Bina trisection on Sagar-Narsinghpur road under Deori police station limits at around 4 am, an official said.

A truck and an auto-rickshaw collided, following which three persons, including a woman, travelling in the three-wheeler died on the spot, Deori police station in-charge Rohit Dongre said. Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh: 30 Passengers Injured as Speeding Bus Overturns in Morena (Watch Video).

Eleven others travelling in the auto-rickshaw were injured, including one seriously, and they were undergoing treatment in hospital, he said. A case has been registered and search for the truck driver is underway, he said. Mandsaur Road Accident: One Dead, Another Severely Injured After Car Collides With Moving Truck and Gets Dragged in Madhya Pradesh, Horrific Visual Surfaces.

The deceased have been identified as Vishwanath Yadav (45), Awadhrani Yadav (50) and Harisingh Rajput (60), the police added.