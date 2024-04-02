At least 30 passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Morena in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on National Highway 44 on Monday night, April 1. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited. Bihar Road Accident: Three Killed, 12 Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns in Samastipur.

Speeding Bus Overturns in Morena

VIDEO | At least 30 people were injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in overturned near #Morena, Madhya Pradesh, on National Highway 44 late last night. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/6rBCZqnYFh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2024

