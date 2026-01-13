Kushinagar, January 13: Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a 30-year-old man following a violent double homicide on Monday morning in Kushinagar's Parsa village. The suspect, identified as Sikandar Gupta, is accused of killing his mother and wife on the roof of their home before mutilating their bodies in view of local residents. The incident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of the Ahirauli police station, has left the community in shock and prompted an investigation into the suspect's mental health.

According to police reports, the victims were identified as Gupta's wife, Priyanka (28), and his mother, Runa Devi (60). The suspect allegedly attacked both women with wooden sticks on the rooftop of their residence.

Witnesses stated that the assault escalated when Gupta used cement bricks to inflict fatal head injuries. Local residents, alerted by screams, gathered near the house and reported seeing the suspect mutilate the victims. When bystanders attempted to intervene, Gupta reportedly threw pieces of debris and flesh at the crowd, causing widespread panic until police arrived to take him into custody.

Sikandar Gupta - Background and Suspect Profile

Sikandar Gupta had recently returned to Parsa village approximately a month ago after working as a laborer in Mumbai. Neighbors informed authorities that Gupta had a history of substance abuse, specifically involving alcohol and cannabis. Villagers also claimed that he frequently engaged in domestic disputes and had previously threatened both his wife and mother with physical violence.

Police Investigation and Expert Analysis

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police, Keshav Mishra, confirmed that a case of double murder has been officially registered. Mishra noted that while the evidence of physical violence is clear, the department is also focusing on the suspect's psychological state.

"A case of double murder was registered, and police are also examining the accused’s mental condition as part of the investigation," Keshav Mishra stated.

Clinical psychologists and forensic experts are currently reviewing the case to understand the motivations behind such extreme violence. Dr. PK Khattri, a senior clinical psychologist based in Lucknow, suggested that the suspect’s behavior—described as highly agitated and non-communicative—points toward a severe psychotic break.

Independent criminologist Ashok Srivastava, an associate of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), added that acts involving the mutilation or consumption of victims often stem from a "desire for total domination" or deep-seated neurological factors.

“In cases like this, cannibalism is frequently planned and driven by a desire for total domination over the victim,” Srivastava said. He noted that for the perpetrator, the act creates a "perverse sense of permanent possession," fueled by a belief that the victim can never leave or escape once they have been consumed.

Current Status

The accused remains in police custody as forensic teams gather further evidence from the scene. Authorities are expected to conduct a formal psychiatric evaluation to determine if Gupta is fit to stand trial or if the crimes were the result of a severe mental health crisis.

