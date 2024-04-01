Bhopal, April 1: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a minor school-going girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths including a minor. Police officials said that one of the accused is 20 years old while the second accused is a minor boy. Both the accused have been booked under the POCSO Act. The shocking incident of gang rape took place in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.

According to a report in the Times of India, the alleged incident took place on Friday, March 29, when the 11-year-old girl left her home to ride a bicycle in the evening. A police officer said that the schoolgirl reached the bicycle puncture shop where she met the two youths from the neighbourhood. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Couple Arrested in Bhopal After Video Showing Them Beating Elderly Woman With Wooden Scale Surfaces.

The officer further said that one of the accused took the minor girl on the pretext of riding a bicycle. The accused took the minor girl near a ravine. At the same time, the accused's friend, a 14-year-old boy came from behind and the two tied the minor girl's hands and allegedly raped her by taking turns.

After raping the minor girl, the duo fled from the spot. Later, the victim reached home and informed her family about the alleged incident. They immediately took her to the nearby police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Hangs Herself With Three Daughters in Bhopal; Three, Including Woman Die, One Girl Admitted to Hospital.

Acting on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case against both suspects and have begun investigating the matter.

