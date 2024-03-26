Bhopal, March 26: In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday, a woman hanged herself along with her three daughters, following which the woman and her two daughters died while one girl was admitted to hospital in a serious condition, a police official said. The incident occurred in Rondia village under the jurisdiction of Gunga police station in the state capital on Tuesday morning. Those who died were identified as Sanjeeta (28), Aradhya (5) and Shrishti (1.5) while one girl undergoing treatment has been identified as Manu (2.5 years). Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine for Eloping With Woman in Ujjain; Video Goes Viral

On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and started investigation into the matter. Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP, rural) Pramod Kumar Sinha told ANI, "We received information at 7:30 in the morning that a woman had hanged herself along with her children in Rondia village under Gunga police station. Acting on it, the police reached the spot and found that a woman along with her two children were dead and a girl was sent to the hospital." Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Thrashes, Drags Mentally Ill Father in Shivpuri, Disturbing Video Surfaces

After that the police called the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team and after performing the Panchnama, all the bodies were sent for the post-mortem, he added. "In the preliminary investigation so far, we came to know that the woman was in trouble with her in-laws. Her husband was addicted to liquor and also used to beat the woman. Information about dowry harassment and torture due to having only three girls and not having a son is also come to notice. We are investigating all aspects and whatever facts are revealed, based on it action will be taken," the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)