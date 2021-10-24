Ujjain, October 24: A woman here in Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed her three-month-old daughter after searching online for ways to kill a person by drowning, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Khachrod town, about 75 km from the Ujjain district headquarters on October 12, but the woman was arrested on Friday after a probe into the case, they said.

Before the incident, she had searched online using her mobile phone how to kill someone by drowning, Khachrod police station in-charge Ravindra Yadav said. On October 12 afternoon, the woman raised an alarm at home that her infant daughter was missing. Indian-Origin Man Kills Daughter, Mother-in-Law, Dies by Suicide in US.

The family members searched for the child and then complained to police. The child's body was later found floating in a water tank located on the roof of the house, the official said. After an investigation into the case, police detained the woman and her husband on October 21.

It was found that her husband was taking online classes at home when the incident took place, the official said.

The police also found that since 2018, the woman was forcing her husband to live separately from his family, he said. After questioning, the woman was arrested on Friday, he said, adding that further investigation into the case was on.