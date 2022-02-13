Bhopal, February 13: After Gujarat, a sports stadium in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The stadium has been built at a cost of Rs 130 crore. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam and Satna MP (BJP) Ganesh Singh inaugurated 'Narendra Damodar Das Modi Stadium' on Saturday, after which sports activities have also begun there.

The stadium has been built by Power Grid Corporation, Satna. Ganesh Singh said the stadium has been named after Modi because his government (BJP's government) has been doing a lot of works for the promotion of sports. "PM Modi held a direct communication with sportspersons and encouraged them. That is why we decided to name it after him (Modi)," Singh added. Narendra Modi Stadium: President Ram Nath Kovind Inaugurates The World's Largest Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera.

This mini-stadium is located on the Rewa-Satna road. Girish Gautam, who was the chief guest at the inaugural event, said that the mini stadium will help young talent make a career in sports.

"There is no dearth of talent in villages but they need to have better opportunities to develop their skills in sports," Girish Gautam added. Gujarat's Motera Stadium was named after Modi in 2021.

