Bhopal, July 6: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met Dashmat Rawat, the tribal labourer on whom a man had urinated, and apologised and washed his feet at his official residence here. Rawat was given a chair to sit and the Chief Minister washed his feet. Sources said CM Chouhan apologised to him and assured that he would live the rest of his life with dignity and respect.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "CM Chouhan engaged in a healthy dialogue with Rawat during the meeting". He was asked about the benefits of the government schemes that he was availing. Chauhan's office claimed the Rawat's wife was getting the benefit of the Ladli Behna Yojana and his house was built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Rawat, 35, who works as a labourer at a mandi in Sidhi's Kubri area, was brought to Bhopal by Sidhi district administration following the instruction of CM Chouhan on Thursday. He was given a new shawl and had breakfast with the CM. Sidhi Urination Viral Video: Accused Pravesh Shukla, Who Was Seen Urinating on Another Man in Disturbing Clip, Arrested by MP Police.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washes Feet of the Tribal Labourer (Watch Video):

यह वीडियो मैं आपके साथ इसलिए साझा कर रहा हूँ कि सब समझ लें कि मध्यप्रदेश में शिवराज सिंह चौहान है, तो जनता भगवान है। किसी के साथ भी अत्याचार बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जायेगा। राज्य के हर नागरिक का सम्मान मेरा सम्मान है। pic.twitter.com/vCuniVJyP0 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 6, 2023

CM Chouhan washed Rawat's feet in a pure Cansa-made thali to make him "pavitra (pure)", dried them with a towel and then put flowers. After making him 'pavitra', CM Chouhan had a dialogue with him. CM asked about his family, his work, source of livelihood and also if he gets the benefits of government-run schemes. Later, Rawat planted a sapling with Chouhan. MP Urination Case: Bulldozer Demolishes Accused Pravesh Shukla’s House After He Urinates On Man In Sidhi

CM Chouhan also apologised for the inhuman act of Pravesh Shukla, who is now lodged into Rewa's central jail with stringent Section of IPC and the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against him. Pravesh Shukla, the man who was caught on camera urinating on the labourer in Sidhi district, was arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. A video of the act had gone viral and triggered an uproar.

