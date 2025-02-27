Lucknow, February 27: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attributed the successful completion of Maha Kumbh 2025 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling the grand religious gathering the "Maha Yagya of unity, equality, and harmony." Quoting the Prime Minister's social media post about Maha Kumbh, CM Yogi expressed gratitude for PM Modi's guidance, stating, "Respected Prime Minister, it is the result of your successful guidance that the 'Maha Yagya of unity, equality, harmony' -- Maha Kumbh 2025, Prayagraj -- has concluded today, setting new standards in security, cleanliness, and management along with grandeur and divinity."

He highlighted the massive participation in the event, adding, "In the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees, including revered saints and sages, have been blessed by taking a dip of faith in the holy Triveni." CM Yogi emphasised the spiritual significance of the festival, describing it as a celebration of humanity that spreads the message of 'all people are one' and strengthens global unity under the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' "Your guidance and good wishes always provide new energy to all of us. Thank you very much, Prime Minister!" he added. Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Centre, UP Govt and Prayagraj Locals, Says ‘Unite and Come Together for the Maha Yagya of a Viksit Bharat’ (See Pics).

PM Modi, in his blog on Maha Kumbh, praised the successful organisation of the event and urged the nation to "unite and come together for the Maha Yagya of a Viksit Bharat." Acknowledging the efforts of the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and the people of Prayagraj, PM Modi expressed appreciation for their relentless service to the millions of devotees who participated in the once-in-144-year spiritual gathering. Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Concludes but Devotees Still Arriving for Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam (Watch Video).

Recognising the challenges of hosting such a grand event, the Prime Minister also humbly sought forgiveness from the public. "I know, organising such a huge event was not easy. I pray to Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, Maa Saraswati… O Maa, if we have fallen short in our worship, please forgive us. If we have fallen short in serving the devotees, who are God to me, I seek forgiveness from the public as well," he wrote. The Maha Kumbh 2025, which witnessed an unprecedented gathering, has been hailed as a historic event that not only showcased India's spiritual and cultural richness but also demonstrated its exceptional capacity for large-scale event management.

