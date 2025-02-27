Prayagraj, February 27: The 45-day-long religious gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, yet devotees continue to arrive at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam for a holy dip. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, stating, "The 'Maha Yagya' of humanity, the grand festival of faith, unity and equality, Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj, organised under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving towards its culmination today with the holy bath of Maha Shivratri."

He further highlighted that over 66 crore 21 lakh devotees took the sacred dip in the holy Triveni during Mahakumbh 2025. "This is unprecedented in world history - unforgettable. It is the result of the holy blessings of revered Akharas, saints, Mahamandaleshwars, and religious gurus that this great gathering of harmony is becoming divine and grand and giving the message of unity to the entire world," the Chief Minister added. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Mahakumbh Concludes With Over 1.32 Crore Devotees Taking ‘Amrit Snan’ at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Maha Shivratri (Watch Video).

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also expressed gratitude to the millions who gathered at Triveni Sangam, praising the historic success of the Kumbh under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "Today, Mahakumbh 2025 has been completed on the day of Maha Shivratri with spiritual unity, divine energy, and supernatural significance. After 144 years, the Mahakumbh became a center of attraction across the country and abroad. Under the able guidance of PM Modi, under the leadership of CM Yogi, all steps were taken to conduct Maha Kumbh smoothly." Mahakumbh’s Final ‘Snan’ on Mahashivratri: Maha Kumbh Sees Massive Surge of Devotees at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Maha Shivratri 2025 (Watch Videos).

Devotees at Triveni Sangam

The Mahakumbh officially concluded on February 26, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima (January 13). Other significant bathing days included Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), and Maghi Purnima (February 12).

