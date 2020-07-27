New Delhi, July 27: PM Narendra Modi extended his best wishes and greetings on the occasion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's birthday today. Thackeray was born on July 27 in 1960 and he turned 60 years on Monday. Last week, Thackeray informed that he would not celebrate his birthday and would dedicate all the birthday wishes to the coronavirus warriors this year.

He further said, "Nobody should come to his house or office to extend greetings on his birthday on July 27." Maharashtra CM urged people to not spend money on buying garlands on his birthday and instead contribute the same amount to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Health camps, blood and plasma donation camps should be organised," he said. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 49,931 COVID-19 Cases, Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer to 1.5 Million.

Here's what PM Modi tweeted:

Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji’s long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2020

The CM also clearly mentioned that there should not be any crowd, posters or banners on the occasion of his birthday. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected in the coronavirus pandemic with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded a total of 3,75,799 cases and the death toll has increased to 13,656, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare numbers on Monday.

