Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Maharashtra Government Inks MoUs Worth Rs 5,000 Crore with Three Chinese Firms

News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 03:49 PM IST
A+
A-
Maharashtra Government Inks MoUs Worth Rs 5,000 Crore with Three Chinese Firms
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Mumbai, Jun 17: Three Chinese firms are among the 12 companies from different countries with which the Maharashtra government has signed MoUs collectively worth Rs 16,000 crore. The investment of the three Chinese companies is collectively worth over Rs 5,000 crore, an official statement has said.

The MoUs were signed on Monday under the "Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0" hours before the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred.

All the three Chinese companies- Hengli Engineering, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions JV with Photon and Great Wall Motors will invest in Talegaon in Pune district, the statement has said. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Entire Indian Army's Company Was Trapped by Chinese People's Liberation Army, Says Sources.

Hengli Engineering will invest Rs 250 crore, PMI will invest Rs 1,000 crore in the auto sector, it said, adding that Great tWall Motors will set up an automobile company with investment of Rs 3,770 crore.

MoUs were also signed with companies from other countries like the USA, Singapore and South Korea. They are from diverse sectors like automobile, logistics, banking, engineering and mobile production, it has said.

Comments
Tags:
Chinese Firms Galwan Valley India-China Face-Off Ladakh Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 Maharashtra government MoUs
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement
News

PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement
Names of 20 Indian Army Personnel Who Were Martyred in The India-China Face-Off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
News

Names of 20 Indian Army Personnel Who Were Martyred in The India-China Face-Off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly Salute the Bravery of Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives in Galwan Valley (View Posts)
South

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly Salute the Bravery of Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives in Galwan Valley (View Posts)
PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh
News

PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh
Rajnath Singh Speaks on India-China Face-Off in Ladakh, Condoles Deaths of 20 Indian Soldiers
News

Rajnath Singh Speaks on India-China Face-Off in Ladakh, Condoles Deaths of 20 Indian Soldiers
Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sanjay Raut Asks PM Narendra Modi to Explain What Went Wrong, Says ‘We All Are Responsible for Martyrdom of 20 Jawans’
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sanjay Raut Asks PM Narendra Modi to Explain What Went Wrong, Says ‘We All Are Responsible for Martyrdom of 20 Jawans’
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement