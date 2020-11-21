Mumbai, November 21: In a horrific incident, a three year old girl was allegedly gangraped by two minor boys in Maharashtra. According to a tweet by ANI, the minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys. As soon as the incident was reported, the Police registered a case against them under the POCSO Act. Senior Police Inspector, Kasturba Marg Police Station in Mumbai said that the two boys were sent to a correctional home in connection with the crime. Mumbai Woman Stabs Daughter With Pencil, Bites Her For Failing to Answer During Online Class.

Earlier this month, a similar gangrape incident was reported from Maharashtra where a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered by poisoning in Jalgaon district. Police said that the incident came to light when the victim's family members informed the police that she went missing. As per the family, the woman had been abducted and gang raped by some men before she was poisoned.

Here's the tweet:

#Maharashtra Three-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys, case registered under the POCSO Act. The two boys have been sent to a correctional home: Senior Police Inspector, Kasturba Marg Police Station, #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

In October, a 16-year-old boy was detained for allegedly raping a teenaged girl in Maharashtra's Thane district. Police said that the boy had called the 15-year-old girl to his house in Bhiwandi town and allegedly raped her. After the incident, the boy became untraceable. According to reports, the police later acted on a tip-off and found him in Bhiwandi.

