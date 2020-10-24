Mumbai, October 24: A 35-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her daughter with pencil and bite her multiple times for failing to answer questions during an online class. The incident took place in Mumbai's Santacruz area on October 21. The incident came to light when the woman's younger sister called a helpline number. The mother has been booked by the Santacruz police. Mumbai Horror: Man Flashes Private Parts at Two Women Near Vidyavihar Railway Station, Arrested.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the mother got angry when her daughter could not answer a few questions asked by her teacher during a virtual class. She gored a pencil into the child's back, and bit her several times, the police was quoted as saying in the report. The woman’s younger sister, who witnessed the assault, immediately dialled 1098 – the child helpline number. Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father's Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

When two representatives from the NGO came to the woman's house and inquired about the incident, she showed no remorse and remained belligerent, the report said. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged against her. Although the police registered a case against the mother, she has not been arrested.

