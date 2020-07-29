Mumbai, July 29: The Maharashtra government, headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday announced to extend the lockdown till August 31 with certain relaxations and phase-wise opening of some activities in the state under the 'Mission Begin Again'. Malls and market complexes can open, and outdoor non-team sports are allowed from August 5 in selected cities. Movement of individuals will remain restricted for essential purposes within Mumbai. Unlock 3: Gyms to Open From August 5, Night Curfew Removed, No Date Yet For Opening of Theatres, Metro, Schools; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

Malls and market places can open from 9 am to 7 pm in Mumbai Metropolitan Area, which includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur. Golf courses, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and mallakhamb are allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures from August 5. Maharashtra Reports 9,211 New Cases of COVID-19, 298 Deaths.

Restriction on movement of individuals for non-essential purposes will remain imposed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, said the fresh guidelines. "Long-distance travel for non-essential items will not be permitted," it said. Private offices will continue to operate with up to 10 percent strength or 10 employees, whichever is higher. Swimming pools will remain shut across Maharashtra.

Fresh Relaxations Under Maharashtra's 'Mission Begin Again':

Outdoor non-team sports like Golf courses, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkhamb will be allowed with physical distancing & sanitation measures from 5 August. Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate: Govt of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/ru0TmYwNdJ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

The fresh relaxations under the 'Mission Begin Again' came hours after the Central government released guidelines for 'Unlock 3.0'. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The state notched 9,211 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 4,00,651. With 298 fresh fatalities, the death toll went up to 14,463.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 11:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).