Nagpur, December 20: A 50-year-old businessman in Maharashtra’s Nagpur was duped of more than Rs 18 lakh by online fraudsters who pretended to be Army officer. An FIR in connection with the alleged crime has been lodged at Nagpur’s Sitabardi police station, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The complainant runs medical equipment business. On December 12, the accused called him and introduced himself as an Army officer and informed that he wanted to purchase ECG machines for the Army Cantonment Hospital located in the city’s Kamptee area. Mumbai Couple Duped More Than 75 People Of Rs 5 Crore On Pretext Of Good Returns On FDs in Post Office And Mutual Fund Schemes; Case Registered

The man in his complaint said “The man said he wants to buy two ECG machines and asked me to send a quotation. I sent the quotation and he got ready to pay Rs 1,90,400 and he agreed to buy the machines.”

The businessman, later in the evening, got a call from the second accused who posed as another officer for completing financial transactions to procure ECG machines. The fraudster took the businessman’s bank details. He then asked the businessman to transfer Rs 5 saying that after this, double the amount would be credited to his account. He cited the government’s bank account-related matter as the reason for following this procedure of transferring funds.

The complainant sent Rs 5 at first and Rs 10 was sent back to his account. The fraudster then asked him to send Rs 45,000 which the complainant did but did not receive Rs 90,000 as promised. The fraudster called again and said there was some trouble with the transaction and asked him to send Rs 50,000 through Google Pay. Online Fraud In Odisha: Koraput Man Duped Of Rs 75 Lakh On Pretext Of Hefty Returns On Insurance Polices

The complainant did the transaction but didn’t receive the money back. The accused gave excuses. They tricked him into transferring Rs 18.83 lakh in total. Realising that he has been cheated, the businessman lodged a complaint with the police. Police are investigating the matter.

