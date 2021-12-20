Koraput, December 20: In an incident of online fraud, a man was duped for Rs 75,000 by cyber fraudsters in Odisha’s Koraput district. The fraudster lured the man with good returns on his insurance policies. The fraud took place between February to October this year. The victim has been identified as Susanta Kumar Behera. He is a resident of HAL Township in Sunabeda. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 2.83 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Purchasing Mobile Phone in Raigad; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Pioneer, a complaint has been registered in connection with the matter with the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch in Cuttack. Behre reportedly brought seven insurance policies in 2018 on the pretext of hefty returns. These policies were worth lakhs of rupees. He brought the policies online.

However, when the man did not get the bonus after a month, he lodged a complaint in 2019. In February this year, Behre received a call from a woman who introduced herself as a Bima Lokpal officer from Kolkata. She asked the victim to Rs one lakh towards the registration fee. The woman told Behre to deposit the money in a particular account number. Online Fraud In Bhopal: 20-Year-Old Youth Duped Of Rs 97,129 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Executive Of Online Payment Wallet Company.

As per the report, two men called the victim a few months later. They posed as officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They asked the victim to comply with the instructions of the woman. She again called Behre and told him his insurance amount. The fraudster told the victim that he would receive Rs 1.5 crore as a payout.

The woman reportedly sought money from the man on the pretext of .income tax, GST and other miscellaneous charges. In total, the man deposited Rs 75.58 lakh to the account numbers provided by the woman. Upon realising that he was being duped, Behre approached the police. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

