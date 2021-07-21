Mumbai, July 21: In a shocking incident, a man in Maharastra's Gondia killed his pregnant partner and dumped her body at a secluded place in a forest area. Reports inform that the duo was in a live-in relationship. The woman, who was in her thirties, was physically challenged and seven months pregnant. As per a report by TOI, the accused identified as 26-year-old Sameer Shaikh is a native of Buti Bori. The accused is said to have killed the woman as he wanted to get rid of her as she would be a hurdle for his marriage with a family-preferred alliance.

The incident is said to have taken place in the month of June. The report adds that the accused lured his live-in partner for an outing on a bike and later murdered her. To hide the crime, he dumped her body at a desolate place in the forest of Dasgarh police station in Gondia city of Maharashtra.

Shaikh, with his partner, left for Gondia on his bike and was followed by Pathan and Shivankar, who were on another two-wheeler. As they reaching a desolate place near the forest, the woman was assaulted by the men. The report adds that after killing the woman, they dragged her body inside the forest and hid it in a bush. The cops traced the accused after they found a SIM card whose number was traced to Buti Bori which helped them trace the assailants.

