Mumbai, July 27: In a shocking incident, a resident of Nalasopara town in Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly killed his brother-in-law after his wife denied to return home and stay with him. Reports inform that the accused murdered the man on Sunday after partying at an isolated place in Borivli. According to a report by TOI, the accused has been identified as Bharat Makhwana while the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Sandeep Rajput, MHB Colony police said. The accused was on run was nabbed from Nalasopara for the murder of his brother-in-law.

The couple did not stay together as Makhwana's wife left him due to his alcoholic nature. She was staying at her parents' home. The accused called her and repeatedly asked her to return home, but she refused. Being annoyed at his wife's behavior, he visited her house in Borivli and took his brother-in-law out to party. After consuming alcohol, Makhwana stabbed him with a knife and a beer bottle on his chest, neck and other parts. Maharashtra Shocker: 18-Year-Old Man Kills Mother After Petty Fight in Palghar; Arrested.

As soon as the incident was reported, Police swung to action and began an investigation into the case. During interrogation, Makhwana, who is in police custody, claimed to have committed the crime after his wife denied staying with him. He said he murdered his brother-in-law to take revenge as his wife did not return home.

