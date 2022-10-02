Dombivali, October 2: In a strange incident, a spurned lover allegedly faked his own kidnapping after a girl rejected his marriage proposal. The youth took this step to frame the girl and her family, police said. He was found after 10 hours of the intense search operation. The incident is of Dutt Nagar of Dombivali.

The incident was reported by TV9 Marathi. According to the reports, the man and the girl are residents of the same locality. While the man was in love with the girl, she did not share mutual feelings. When the man approached the girl with a marriage proposal, she turned him down. Later, the girl's family also tried to talk with the youth calmly. But when he did not listen they changed their behaviour and treated him harshly. Maharashtra Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Student Stabbed to Death by ‘Jilted Suitor’ in Aurangabad.

Upset, the youth decided to fake his own kidnapping to trap the girl and her family on false charges of abduction. Following this, the spurned lover sent a message to his father that read "Your son is in our custody, do not contact police." However, his father rushed to the police station as soon as receiving the message. Bihar Shocker: Woman Whose Husband Is Languishing in Jail for Her 'Murder' Found Alive at Her Father’s House in Nepal.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the cops at Ram Nagar police station constituted a team and launched a search operation. After 10 hours of intense search, the cops were finally able to find the youth based on his mobile location. Much to their surprise, the cops found out that the youth had faked his own kidnapping and was the one who sent messages to his father from an unknown number.

