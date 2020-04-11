Maharashtra, West Bengal Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Till April 30 After Video-Meet With PM Narendra Modi

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai/Kolkata, April 11: The state governments of Maharashtra and West Bengal extended the lockdown till April 30 to contain the transmission of coronavirus. The extension announcements came shortly after the video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where most State Chief Ministers asked him to continue the nationwide curfew-like restrictions announced by him. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

"Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till 30th April. The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times," said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, in his virtual address to the state following the video-meeting with PM Modi. Lockdown in India to be Extended by 2 More Weeks, PM Narendra Modi Agrees With State CMs in Video-Conference on COVID-19.

"On Monday, we will complete 5 weeks since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the state. We can say that till now we have been successful in preventing the multiplication of the number of cases up to some extent," Thackeray further added.

With over 1,600 positive cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit province in India due to COVID-19. The maximum of cases have been reported in Mumbai, the state capital, where the toll has crossed the 1000-mark. The city's civic body has issued a list of 381 containment zones where public movement would be severely curtailed.

West Bengal, which has come under flak from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for allegedly distributing food grains through political leaders and failing to bar religious congregations, has also decided to extend the restrictions till April 30. "Schools in the state to remain closed till June 10," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The states of Punjab, Odisha and Rajasthan had earlier announced the extension in the ongoing lockdowns. While Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said the restrictions will continue till April 30, his Punjab and Rajasthan counterparts have decided to prolong the restrictions till at least May 1.

Nationwide, the number of coronavirus cases surged to 7,447, including 6,565 active cases and 239 deaths. Maharashtra and West Bengal, who have joined the list of states which have extended the shutdown, have so far confirmed 1896 and 138 cases, respectively.