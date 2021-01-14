New Delhi, Jan 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the people on Makar Sankranti and said that the festival showcases the vibrancy of traditions in India.

"Many congratulations to the countrymen on Makar Sankranti. I wish Uttarayan Suryadev to bring new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life," the Prime Minister tweeted. Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu 2021 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah & Others Extend Greetings to the People of the Nation.

Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India’s diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions. It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

Noting that Makar Sankranti is celebrated with enthusiasm in various parts of India, Modi said that the auspicious festival illustrates India's diversity and the vibrancy of traditions.

"The festival also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature."

