Mamata Banerjee, With Chalk in Hand, Explains Social Distancing at Kolkata Market; Watch Video

Kolkata, March 27: As India is under total lockdown in a fight against Coronavirus, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited several markets in Kolkata to ensure that social distancing is implemented properly. While interacting with people, Trinamool Congress supremo picked up chalk in her hand and marked circles on the road. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Does Social Distancing Mean?

During her visit to Janbazar, the WB Chief Minister marked circles at roughly one-metre distance where people, who are out to buy essential commodities, must wait in a queue to maintain social distance. She also urged shopkeepers to maintain proper distance to avoid the spread of disease amid COVID-19 outbreak. What Is Social Distancing? Google Searches Spike at an All-Time High, Here’s Everything You Should Know About This Term Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Derek O'Brien shared a video of Banerjee giving demonstrations on how to maintain social distancing while buying vegetables. The clip has been viewed by more than four lakh people and has been retweeted over four thousand times.

Mamata Banerjee has also penned a song alerting people about the COVID-19 pandemic. The song has been tuned by Banerjee herself, while famous Bengali singer and TMC leader Indranil Sen gave voice to it.