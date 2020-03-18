India in Stage 2 of Coronavirus Outbreak: This Should Be Your 'Social Distancing' Action Plan to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus social distancing (Photo Credits: File Image/Pixabay)

Life looks different ever since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation on March 11. Tons of people have put their travel plans on hold and festivals, concerts and sporting events are being cancelled. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, experts recommend social distancing. With coronavirus in India currently in stage 2, the gyms, malls and theatres are already shut. But what does it mean for your party plans or your dinner plans? Here's what your social distancing plan should look like.

Skip The Crowds

Cancel any large gathering of 50, 100 and 250 people. In fact, you should postpone any party that you had planned with even 20 people. Even smaller meetings like going to your friend's place for dinner should be kept off-limits.

Try and Skip Public Transportation

Social distancing also means that you are not taking public transportation. If that is not an option, do your best to keep a physical distance between you and other passengers. If you are using a shared cab or a carpool, make sure that you are wearing a mask and sanitising your hands at all times.

Go Outdoors

Social distancing does not mean that you have to stay at home as doing so could have ramifications on your mental health. Go out in nature where it is not too busy like a park or your backyard. Being outdoors is right for your mental health, and going for a brisk walk can boost your immune system.

Wave To People

Instead of shaking hands or hugging, wave to people. Doing so, will put you at a distance of six-feet range from an infected individual. Remember shaking hands is a sure-shot way of introducing the virus into your body.

And finally, reassess as you go. The information about COVID-19 is continually changing, so what you are doing this weekend can be completely different from what you will do next weekend.