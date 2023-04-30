New York, April 30: In a “historic moment”, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat' was broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters here in the early hours of Sunday. "Just started. ‘Mann Ki Baat' at the Trusteeship Council, UN Headquarters New York," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj tweeted.

The 100th episode of Modi's monthly radio address was aired at 1:30 am (local time) Sunday in New York. The live broadcast of the programme in the early hours of Sunday in the UN headquarters is historic and unprecedented. It was aired in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber.

“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said ahead of the broadcast. “#MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey,” the Permanent Mission said.

“As #MannKiBaat goes global with a live broadcast at UN Headquarters, let's take a moment to appreciate the impact it has had in promoting inclusivity and public participation,” the Mission said in another tweet, accompanied by a special video on the radio programme.

The 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat' was also live-streamed at the Indian diplomatic missions in several countries across the globe. The events were attended by Indian community members and embassy officials.

The events were also organised by the Indian missions in the UK, China, South Africa, Chile, Morocco, Mexico, Congo, Iraq and Indonesia among others.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attended a special event here organised by the Indian-community where the 100th episode of the radio programme was broadcast.

In London, a live broadcast of the ‘Mann ki Baat' was organised at the Indian High Commission. Union Minister for Science Dr Jitendra Singh, who is on a tour of the UK, joined the event along with the community members and officials of the Indian mission.

"A new milestone for the #MannKiBaat series. Indian diaspora joined us @EoIBeijing for the live telecast of PM Modi's 100th Mann Ki Baat," the Indian Embassy in China said in a tweet.

‘Mann Ki Baat' has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey, it added. In Russia, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Modi's ‘Mann ki Baat' was watched at the Embassy of India in Moscow with enthusiastic participation of members of the Indian diaspora, including students. Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode Today: EAM S Jaishankar Joins Indian Diaspora in US To Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Monthly Radio Programme (Watch Video).

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh organised a special screening of the programme which was attended by Indian students and community members in Dhaka.

The monthly programme was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The programme has garnered a massive following across the world.