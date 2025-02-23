New Delhi, February 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his 119th monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday The programme will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. A special event is being organised in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur to celebrate the programme. The broadcast will be held at the Vivekananda Pratima Sthal, Kargil Park, Motijheel. The programme will be organised on such a big platform for the first time in the city. People will listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' at 20,845 booths in the PM's radio programme.

The aim of the Mann Ki Baat programme is to connect with all sections of society -- women, elderly, youth, rich, and poor -- empowering them to contribute to nation-building actively. The initiative has become a cornerstone of PM Modi’s outreach efforts, encouraging citizens to engage in social causes and work toward progress. Mann Ki Baat 118th Episode: PM Narendra Modi Highlights Exceptional Contributions of Lakshwadeep Citizens in Monthly Radio Broadcast.

The programme highlights the works and efforts of those who otherwise would never have got such a wide audience. It recognises the real talent and encourages more to come forward. In the 118th episode of his popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi conveyed a special message to the nation ahead of India’s Republic Day celebrations. The episode not only celebrated India’s rich heritage and accomplishments but also highlighted the nation’s progress in various sectors, including democracy, conservation, youth participation, and selfless service.

Mann Ki Baat since its inception in October 2014 has reached millions, fostering discussions on a range of national issues. In the previous episode, PM Modi invited citizens to contribute to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution by uploading videos of themselves reading the Preamble in various languages on Constitution75.com. Mann Ki Baat 116th Episode: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Libraries as Hub of Creativity, Highlights Efforts to Inspire Children's Love for Books.

In 2025’s first Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi called Maha Kumbh a symbol of unity. “... An Unforgettable sea of humanity, incredible visuals, and an extraordinary confluence of equality and harmony. This time, many a divine alignment is also converging at the Kumbh. This festival of Kumbh celebrates the festival of unity in diversity," he said.

He highlighted how Indian traditions bind the whole country together. “The Kumbh event also tells us how our traditions bind the whole of India together. The ways of adhering to the beliefs are the same from north to south. On the one hand, the Kumbh is organised at Prayagraj, Ujjain, Nasik, and Haridwar; on the other, in the southern part, Pushkaram is organised on the banks of Godavari, Krishna, Narmada and Kaveri rivers," he said. PM Modi also said, “It is true that when the young generation proudly joins its civilization, then its roots become stronger and its golden future is assured."

