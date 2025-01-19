Kochi, January 19: In the January 2025 episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the exceptional contributions of two distinguished citizens from Lakshadweep -KG Mohammed from Minicoy and Hindumbi, a retired nurse from Kavarattim. This recognition not only honoured their individual efforts but also shed light on the continuous and meaningful progress that Lakshadweep is witnessing under the visionary leadership of the Modi government and the BJP said Adv. PM Mohammad Salih, BJYM President, Lakshadweep.

The Prime Minister praised K. Hindumbi, a dedicated nurse who retired from government service 18 years ago but still serves the people of Kavaratti with the same compassion and dedication. Her tireless work for the welfare of the people is a shining example of selflessness and service, and it is this spirit that continues to drive Lakshadweep forward, the Prime Minister said. Mann Ki Baat 118th Episode: PM Narendra Modi To Address His First Monthly Radio Broadcast of 2025 on January 19.

KG Mohammed , a well-respected figure from Minicoy Island, was also recognized for his exceptional contribution to strengthening the marine ecosystem. Through his deep commitment to environmental awareness, he has written several folk songs to educate the people of Lakshadweep about the importance of conservation.

His efforts have been recognized with the Best Folk Song Award from the Lakshadweep Sahitya Kala Academy, and even after retirement, he remains actively engaged in preserving the rich cultural and environmental heritage of the island through his work with the local museum, the Prime Minister noted. Mann Ki Baat 117th Episode: PM Narendra Modi Launches Campaign to Celebrate 75 Years of Constitution Adoption, Urges Citizens to Read Preamble.

These acknowledgments by PM Modi were a reflection of the larger developmental vision that the BJP government has for Lakshadweep. The government has not only focused on infrastructure and economic growth but has also prioritized the recognition of local heroes and their valuable contributions to society.

This was a testament to the BJP's unwavering commitment to the welfare and progress of every corner of our nation, including our cherished Lakshadweep islands, the Yuvamorcha President added "As the President of Yuva Morcha Lakshadweep, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire BJP leadership for their continuous support in empowering the people of Lakshadweep and ensuring that their contributions do not go unnoticed. It is under this leadership that Lakshadweep is poised to achieve even greater heights in the future," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)