New Delhi, November 24: Stressing that many experiments are being done to instil creativity and love for books among children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the establishment of such libraries in different states that became a hub of "creativity" and "learning." In his address during the 116th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Modi said that the endeavour is to instil more creativity and more love for books.

"It is said that books are a man's best friend and now to make this friendship stronger what could be a better place than a library," he said. PM Modi, at first praised 'Prakrith Arivagam', a library in Chennai for helping children to be more creative. "In Chennai, one such library is set up for children which has become a hub of creativity and learning. It is known by the name of 'Prakrith Arivagam'. The idea of this library has been given by the person associated with the world of technology, Shriram Gopalan. During his work abroad, he stayed connected with the world of latest technology but he also thought of inculcating the habit of reading and learning among children," the PM said. ‘Congress Made Laws for Appeasement, an Example Is Waqf Board’, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"There are more than three thousand books here for which children compete with one another. Besides books, several activities in this library also keep children engaged. Be it a storytelling session, art workshops, memory training classes or public speaking, there is something for everyone, which they like," he added. The Prime Minister also mentioned Hyderabad's 'Food for Thought Foundation' that has made many remarkable libraries. "They also aim to provide books so that children get authentic information on several topics," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted Bihar's Golapganj, 'Prayog Library' which is being talked about in many nearby cities. "This library is providing reading facilities to youth from around 12 villages. Besides this, the library provides other necessary facilities for education as well. Many libraries are even helping students in preparing for competitive exams. It is delightful to see that today libraries are being put to best use to empower the society," the Prime Minister emphasized. ‘Ek Hain To Safe Hain Maha-Mantra of Country’, Says PM Narendra Modi After BJP-Led MahaYuti’s Win in Maharashtra Assembly Election (Watch Video).

He also encouraged everyone to connect with books and observe remarkable changes in their lives. "You also increase friendship with books, and see how your life changes," PM Modi said. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai were seen listening to PM Modi's monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)