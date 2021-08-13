Lucknow, August 13: In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura was given life imprisonment till death for raping his minor step-daughter. According to a report by TOI, the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Thursday convicted the man and also dismissed his plea to grant minimum sentence because this was his first crime.

The report states that Special judge (POCSO court II) Amar Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him and the amount will be paid to the victim as compensation. The order said the state government will have to pay the amount if the convict is unable to pay it. The man raped his own stepdaughter when she was a minor. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Two Youths in Sambhal District; 1 Accused Arrested.

The TOI report states that a 48-year-old widow got married to a 38-year-old man in 2013. She had gone to meet her aunt’s daughter in 2013 when her husband eloped with his stepdaughter, who was 15 then. The man took her to Aligarh and then moved to Latur in Maharashtra. Reports inform that the girl was rescued from Latur almost after a month. The Police registered an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 376 (rape) of the IPC against the man.

