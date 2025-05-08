In a shocking incident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, a woman allegedly stabbed her live-in partner, Ajay Rawat, to death following a heated argument. The murder took place while the accused, Radhika Singh, was intoxicated, according to the police. A vegetable cutting knife was used in the attack. Based on statements from Ajay’s family, an FIR has been filed against Radhika for unintentional murder. The couple had been living together in Nehru Gram for the past year and were set to get engaged in June, with plans for their wedding in October. A manhunt has been launched for Radhika, who remains on the run. Dehradun Shocker: Constable Allegedly Rapes Woman Sub-Inspector in Hotel, Films and Threatens To Leak Sex Assault Video in Uttarakhand; Investigation Underway.

Dehradun Woman Stabs Live-In Partner to Death in Drunken Rage

उत्तराखंड की राजधानी देहरादून में लिव इन पार्टनर राधिका सिंह ने चाकू से वार करके अपने पार्टनर अजय रावत की हत्या कर दी। अजय के परिवार के बयान के आधार पर पुलिस ने राधिका पर गैर इरादतन हत्या की FIR की है। जिस समय यह हत्या हुई तब राधिका नशे में थी.. किसी बात पर दोनों में कहासुनी… pic.twitter.com/IdEfzVedHz — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) May 8, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

