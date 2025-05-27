Delhi, May 27: A shocking case has just developed from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, in which a 35-year-old widow residing in Delhi has purportedly said that her 16-year-old nephew by marriage is her husband. Initially, the nephew was supposed to stay with the widow so he could receive vocational training in air conditioner and refrigerator repair, but their relationship seems to have progressed to a disturbing level, leading to police discovery and investigation.

The boy, a resident of Daurala town in Meerut, Haryana, received instruction from his aunt, now widowed, in order to have vocational training. After the boy returned home, he reportedly displayed strange behaviours, which led his family to cut ties with him and refuse to send him back. Meerut Shocker: Couple Attacked, Hair Pulled and Slapped in Violent Brawl Over Banned Dog Breed, Viral Video Surfaces.

In an unusual turn of events, the woman visited the boy’s residence and stood in front of the boy's family and police officers and said, “He is no longer my nephew; he is my husband, and I will stay with him.” Meerut SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said the lad's age is believed to be around 16, which would make him legally a minor. Since then, the police have begun to verify his age, and if confirmed, the case may be registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Meerut Shocker: Woman Strangles Husband, Stages Death with Snakebite to Hide Affair; Post-Mortem Exposes Murder Plot (Watch Video).

The boy's family is reportedly traumatised by the event, and said they never expected the conduct of someone whom they have always regarded with trust. Police are examining the matter, and if any violation of child protection law is detected, there will be legal steps taken.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).