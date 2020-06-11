This nobleman has had an active hand in many movements working for the wellbeing of others & his community.

There are so many people in this world who only have one aim & vision in mind – to work for others, to do something for them that can make a difference in their life & help them in certain ways that can provide them with the necessities of life. Such people are hard to find, but we caught hold of a man who lives to do such things & bring about a positive change in the society. We are talking about Congress Party member Shivanand Hulyalkar. This man has been with the said party for over 21 years now & so far has managed to do a lot many welfare works for people & also for his community called as the Lingayat community as a whole.

This nobleman has been a part of Congress since years & is working day & night to be the positive change in the society so that others too learn from him, follow his footsteps in the right direction & contribute in some way for the benefit of others. Talking about the current unfortunate situation in the world caused due to COVID-19, this man is keeping no stone unturned to work for all those who are suffering from this pandemic in any way; Whether it about the patients in hospitals or the daily wage workers who have lost their work & intend to reach their respective hometowns, he is taking active steps for all these people. Hulyalkar is also determined to make provisions to make the daily workers reach their hometowns safely.

Speaking of his noble work, Hulyalkar has till now provided food to around 3500-4000 slum dwellers in Pune. Not just that, he has also provided masks sanitizers, etc. he has helped them with hospital formalities. Hulyalkar is also the founder of Laxmibai Welfare Foundation which is an NGO under his mother’s name from the Congress Party & with this he has helped people with keeping blood camps for them, has helped in blood donations & many other welfare work.

However, there are a few things that he also expects from the ruling party like providing with better employment opportunities for daily wage workers; he wants them to provide farmers with 10k monthly income. He requests them to waive off electricity bills for six months with relaxation in income tax & GST for at least 1 year. And, Hulyalkar also requests the center to look after the fees of farmer’s children & requests them to waive off the same for a few months.

As a social worker, Hulyalkar has also done works for Veershiv Lingayat Samaj, Maharashtra, Pune, where he serves as the secretary. He is the founder & member of Samruddhi Nagrik Patha Sanstha & also the member of Peace Community. Along with this, Hulyalkar is also the member of the Handicapped Association & Police Khara Paharekari Committee. He serves as the joint secretary of Maharashtra Youth Congress Smita Patil Education Institution & Cultural Academy & the organizing committee member of Pune Festival.

As a politician, Hulyalkar is Congress Party’s All India Media Co-ordinator, general secretary & vice president of Maharashtra N.S.U.I. He serves as the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress’s general secretary & vice president. And, also the vice president of Planning Commission Maharashtra & All India Powerloom Board, Minister of Textile’s ( Rank of State Minister ) vice-chairman.