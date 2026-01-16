New Delhi, January 16: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed significant penalties on several major e-commerce platforms, including Meta, Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho, for the illegal sale of walkie-talkies. The regulator issued final orders against eight entities following a probe into the listing of unauthorized radio equipment that bypassed mandatory licensing and safety certifications. Penalties totaling ₹44 lakh were levied after the authority identified more than 16,970 non-compliant product listings across various digital marketplaces.

The CCPA, led by Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh each on four major players: Meesho, Meta Platforms Inc. (which operates Facebook Marketplace), Flipkart, and Amazon. Additionally, smaller penalties of ₹1 lakh each were handed down to four other entities—Chimiya, JioMart, Talk Pro, and MaskMan Toys. The regulator found that these platforms were facilitating the sale of Personal Mobile Radios (PMRs) that operated outside license-exempt frequency bands and lacked Equipment Type Approval (ETA) from the Ministry of Communications. Rapido Slapped INR 10 Lakh Penalty by CCPA for Misleading Advertisement and Unfair Trade Practices.

The investigation revealed that many listings failed to disclose critical information to consumers, such as whether a device required a wireless operating license. In the case of Flipkart, the CCPA noted that over 1.08 lakh units had been sold since January 2023 without proper verification of regulatory certificates. While some platforms argued they functioned merely as intermediaries for third-party sellers, the CCPA rejected these defenses, maintaining that e-commerce entities have an independent obligation to ensure regulated products are not sold without legally mandated disclosures.

The government’s crackdown was driven by concerns over public safety and national security. Unauthorized walkie-talkies can interfere with critical communication networks used by police, aviation, and emergency services. Officials stated that the sale of non-compliant wireless devices breaches statutory obligations and poses risks to sensitive communication operations. CCPA Imposes Rs 11 Lakh Fine on Coaching Institute for Misleading UPSC Results Advertisements.

In addition to the financial penalties, the CCPA has directed the platforms to strengthen their internal monitoring systems. They are now required to ensure all radio-based equipment has statutory approvals before being listed and must conduct periodic self-audits to prevent illegal listings. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, several companies, including Meta, Meesho, and JioMart, have already paid their respective fines as the regulator continues to monitor the sector for full compliance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).